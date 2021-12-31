WAUKESHA
Jane Marie Koepsell
February 29, 1972 - December 19, 2021
On Sunday, December 19, 2021, Jane Marie Koepsell passed away peacefully at her home in Waukesha. Jane was known and cared about by many in the area. On a regular basis she could be seen around town with her beloved Baxter and serving others through her work at The Salvation Army and HAWS of Waukesha. Jane loved animals, crafting, being part of The Salvation Army and keeping up with the comings and goings of Waukesha and the surrounding areas.
She especially enjoyed planning, preparing and making craft projects with the kids at The Salvation Army programs, planning programs and crafts for her woman’s ministry and making gifts for hundreds of nursing homes residents, family members, neighbors and friends. Jane, loved to joke around and would play practical jokes on those around her whenever she had the chance. She loved to stay busy and was always looking for new ideas to try or things to do in the area. Jane had a caring heart and was always willing to help anyone who was down on their luck. She will be missed.
Jane is survived by her sister, Tabitha (Ken) Salb; brother, David (Tonia) Koepsell; friends and other family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia L. Nichols and father James W. Koepsell.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 2, at The Salvation Army Waukesha Chapel, 445 Madison St. A fellowship lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers send donations to The Salvation Army or HAWS of Waukesha in memory of Jane.