PEWAUKEE
Jane Stuart Paxton Mitchell
February 4, 1936 - March 26, 2021
Jane Stuart Paxton Mitchell, age 85, went to be with her Lord Jesus on March 26, 2021. Jane was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 4, 1936, and grew up there with her parents Malcolm Stuart Paxton and Edna Veronica Meyer Paxton and her sister Roberta Paxton.
She graduated from Deaconess Hospital Nursing School and married Robert Kittredge Mitchell in 1957, her devoted husband for 63 years. Her four children, Douglas, Amy (husband Steve), Alison (husband Dan) and Stuart; seven grandchildren, Clinton, Eric, Patrick, Kyle, Kristen, Cassandra and Caelie; and 13 great grandchildren were greatly loved by her, as were her caring relatives and many dear friends. She was a devoted student of Bible scriptures and an active student in Bible Study Fellowship. She loved singing hymns as she played her piano. Knitting many blankets, being in a book club, playing games and baking cookies were some of her favorite activities. She was active in many ministries at Spring Creek Church and at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Services are scheduled on Thursday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Spring Creek Church in Pewaukee with visitation at 10 a.m. Graveside prayer at 1:30 p.m.
Donations to the King’s Foundation at Springcreek Church or to Milwaukee Rescue Mission appreciated.
