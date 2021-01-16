WAUKESHA
Janet A. Barsch (Bechtel) nee Sidoff
Feb. 21, 1935 - Jan. 5, 2021
Janet A. Barsch (Bechtel) (nee Sidoff), age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Waukesha. Janet was born February 21, 1935, in West Allis, to James and Florence Sidoff (nee Diesch).
In Janet’s younger years, she enjoyed designing and sewing her own clothes, she loved music, and polka dancing. She even ran a fan club for King of Polka himself, Frank Yankovic. Later, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service in downtown Milwaukee. She worked there for 29 years until her retirement in the ‘90s.
Janet truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, she enjoyed traveling, bowling, visiting her friends, spending time with her family, and loved spoiling her fur babies É And had a handful raising four boys!
She had the biggest heart of all! Not a soul, who had ever met her, would say otherwise. Always so much love to give.
Janet is survived by her four sons, Tommy (Cloie) Bechtel, Jeffery Bechtel, Daniel Bechtel (Kim Collier) and David Bechtel (Becky Dietz); her grandchildren, Crystal Bechtel, Bradley Bechtel, David (Chyla) Bechtel, Shawn Bechtel (Jeremy Turnmeyer), Ashley Bechtel, Jessica (Jason) Graham and Hannah (Dawson) Colburn; her great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Bechtel, Adilya Bechtel, Eden Graham, Eliana Graham, Dawson Colburn and Brielle Bechtel; sister-in-law Shirley and Linda Sidoff; cousin Katherine Hornsby (Sidoff); along with nieces and nephews; her best friend, Edith Malson; and so many other friends and loved ones.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, James and Florence Sidoff; her brothers George (Joyce), Robert, Jack and Arthur (Karen) Sidoff; her husband, William Barsch; and her ex-husband/best friend, Fritz Bechtel.
Janet put everyone ahead of herself. She truly was an angel, and forever will be!
A special thank you to all medical doctors and caregivers whom took care of our beloved Janet.
There will be no memorial service at this time. A private family gathering will take place on a later date.
