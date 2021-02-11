Janet E. Menke
July 30, 1947 — Feb. 6, 2021
Janet E. Menke died Feb. 6, 2021. She was the loving wife of Robert for 55 years. Loving mother of Terry and Shawn (Leslie). Beloved grandmother of Stephanie (Michael), Kaylin, Jesse and Morgan. Further survived by other family and friends.
If desired, please make a donation in Janet’s name to either the American Cancer Society or the Wisconsin Humane Society. She will be privately laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
