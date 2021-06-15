OCONOMOWOC
Janet Helen Pace (nee Golemgeske)
Aug. 18, 1930 - Dec. 7, 2020
Janet Helen Pace (nee Golemgeske), age 90, formerly of Waukesha, passed away December 7, 2020, at The View at Pine Ridge, Oconomowoc.
Jan was born August 18, 1930, to Walter and Helen (nee Kohlhaas) Golemgeske in Waukesha. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949. One week after graduation, June 18th, she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Pace. They were together for 68 years before he died in 2018.
Jan worked as an office assistant at Waukesha Motor Works before getting married, and later worked for Miller O’Connell Printing (which later merged with Lang Graphics Company).
Jan had many hobbies including knitting, which she taught for 4-H, sewing, painting and genealogy. One of her favorite things to do was shopping for her grandchildren. She and Jim loved spending time with the grandkids at their cottage in Plainfield.
Jan is survived by her brother Lyle (Marion) Golemgeske; her sons Jeff (Loreen), Jay (Laura) and Joel Pace; grandchildren, Roxanne (Nate) Ende, Christine (Travis) Seeger, Chad Pace, Courtney (Kevin) Shouldice, Sondra (Mark) Schuppe, Alexine (Peter) DePrey, Kyle Pace, Cody Pace and Molly (Francisco) Zamora; special “granddaughter” Scarlie Miranda Lopez; special “sister” Judy (Erv) Schultz; great-grandchildren Jackson and Lauren Ende, Taylor and Brody Seeger, Melody Pace, Bayleigh Shouldice, Payton and Dallas DePrey, and Margaret Schuppe; nieces Lori (Tom) Merkt and Linda (Jim) Schmidt; great-nieces and nephews; and other friends and family.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and her daughter Jill (Pace) Ester.
Special thanks to the staff at The View at Pine Ridge, Oconomowoc, and Seasons Hospice for their dedication to caring for Jan during her last year. The family could not have done it without them.
A celebration of Jan’s life will be held on June 18, 2021, at the Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a service at 12:45 p.m. Per their wishes, inurnment of both Jan and Jim will be done together at 2 p.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com or call 262-542-6609.