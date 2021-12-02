GERMANTOWN
Janet I. Martin (nee Howard)
Sept. 22, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2021
Janet I. Martin (nee Howard) of Germantown, formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 22, 2021, at age 86. She was born in Rhinelander on September 22, 1935, the daughter of Barto and Helen (nee Opresik) Howard.
On February 23, 1957, she married the love of her life, James Casey Martin, at St. Joseph Catholic Church; he preceded her in death August 22, 2011. Janet was a dedicated and proud registered nurse working for various facilities in the Waukesha area, including Waukesha Memorial Hospital and Northview Home, and finishing her career with the Waukesha County Department of Aging. She was the developer of adult day care programs for the state of Wisconsin. She delighted in entertaining and being social whether it was spending time with her family and friends, going for a fish fry or hosting a dinner party or picnic. Janet found enjoyment in cooking, baking, golfing, listening to music, dancing, playing cards, tending to flowers or plants, and watching the Hallmark Channel. She also had a love for spending time with her grandchildren, visiting with her siblings, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and satisfying her sweet tooth.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Bob (Karen) Martin of Waunakee, Mike (Gwen) Martin of Minneapolis and Amy (Bil) DeGrace of Germantown, and her nine treasured grandchildren, Brendon, Danielle, Ellie, Erica, Maisy, Georgia, Henry, Haley (Jan) and Hanna. She is further survived by her sisters and brother, Joan Aller, Barto Howard and Barb Hornik, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at the Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Janet’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or to Milwaukee School of Engineering, School of Nursing Attn: University Advancement, 1025 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.