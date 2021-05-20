OCONOMOWOC
Janet L. Kloss
April 13, 1945 - May 14, 2021
Janet L. Kloss of Oconomowoc, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born on April 13, 1945, to Walter and Stella (Loppnow) Tesch in Oconomowoc.
Janet is survived by her husband, James; her children, Scott (Kati), Kevin (Kris), T.J. (Haley) and Matthew; and her grandchildren, Ashley, Natalie and McKenna.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Tesch.
Janet loved going to church with her son, Matt. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, swimming in the pool, and going to the casino. Janet’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and her cat, Rosie. She was proud to be employed at ProHealth for over 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc.
A private family gathering will be held.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.