WAUKESHA
Janet Lee Kleist (nee Diffendorfer)
May 2, 1945 - Sept. 17, 2021
Janet Lee Kleist (nee Diffendorfer) of Waukesha entered the gates of heaven with her family by her side on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 76. She was born on May 2, 1945, in Menomonie, the daughter of Leroy and Alice (nee Gormanson) Diffendorfer.
Janet was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader for many years. Then went to work and retire from Boelter Company. After retirement, she and her husband, Orval, worked side by side at O & J Productions for 33 years. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Hope Center and was awarded the Green Bay Packers give back award. She also spent many years serving at her church, St. Luke’s Lutheran. She enjoyed bowling, baking cookies with her grandkids, and going to wine tastings.
Janet will be greatly missed by her husband, Orval E. Kleist, and their children, Blair (Lisa Balistreri Gross) Kleist and Janelle (David) Kline; her grandchildren Andrew (Celine) Kleist, Amanda (Andy) Holtz, Madisyn Palkowski, Sofia Palkowski, DJ (Ashley) Kline, Jenna (Tyler) Machesky, Colin Kline, and Alex Kline; and great-grandchildren Christine, Jackson, Scarlett, Sabrina, Cooper, and Giovanni. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Shelly Kleist, and many family members and friends.
The family wishes to thank Holistic Hospice for the care they gave Janet the last days of her life. A special thank you to Michelle O’Connell for her help and full support!
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, from 12 p.m. until the 1:30 p.m. memorial service at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Interment at Prairie Home Cemetery at a later date.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.