Janet M. Cota
Dec. 27, 1934 - Dec. 2, 2021
Janet M. Cota, 86, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021 at Lake Country Health Services surrounded by her family.
Janet was born on December 27, 1934 to her loving parents, Alfons and Gertrude (Schuh) Dieringer in Sheboygan Falls. She married her husband, Dennis Cota, on May 23, 1953. They remained devoted to each other for 53 years until Dennis passed away in 2007. Janet worked for and retired from Sentry Foods. She was also a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 1473 and later became a union steward to be an advocate for the employees she worked with.
Janet was an amazing woman with the kindest heart and a dedicated loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Janet is survived by her children, Donna (William) Goll, Gregory (Debora) Cota, Jeffrey (Charmaine) Cota; 4 grandchildren, Melissa (Travis) Williams, Matthew Cota, John Cota, Holly Cota; and 2 great-grandchildren, Quinn and Asher Williams. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Phillips. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and an infant daughter, Nancy.
Janet’s family wishes to express sincere thanks and gratitude to her ProHealth Care Hospice team and the nursing staff at Lake Country Health Services for the compassionate care and support they provided for Janet through to the end.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in the Spring.
“Thank you for being a great mom! We love you.”
