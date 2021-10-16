Janet M. Proffit
Janet M. Proffit (nee Unrath) became an angel on October 14, 2021, at the age of 76 years. She was the beloved and cherished wife of Clarence “Fred” for 53 years; devoted and loving mother of Christopher (Erin) Proffit, Frederick “Mike” (Jane) Proffit, Marguerite “Maggie” Proffit and Stephen Proffit; proud and loving nana of Abigail, Cole, Ian and Finn Proffit and Frederick and August McCallum. She was dear sister of Barbara (Truman) Schultz, John Unrath, Mary Jo (William) Braatz, Katherine Anderson, Richard (Sally) Unrath, and Christine (Klaus) Mittig. She is further loved by nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially lifelong friends Karen and Carl Rauen and Michelle Bergstrom.
Janet was a devoted employee of Dr. John Cantieri Dermatology Practice in Brookfield for 31 years.
Memorial gathering Tuesday, October 26, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center are appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350.