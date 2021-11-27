MUSKEGO
Janet Marie Miech
Feb. 10, 1956 — Nov. 18, 2021
Janet Marie Miech passed away surrounded by her family on November 18, 2021, at age 65. She was the loving mother of Jennifer Rose and the late Scott; beloved sister of the late Barbara (Hank) Schwab, Jim (Cindie) Marx, Ron (Patty) Marx, Diane (the late Greg) Skrobis, Nancy (Larry) Schmidt, Don (Debbie) Marx and Rick (Kathy) Marx; and dear cousin of Mary Leichtfuss. She will be loved, remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Janet was born February 10, 1956, at St. Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee, to the late Harry and the late Dorothy (nee Schneider) Marx. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School, graduated from Muskego High School in 1974 and UW-River Falls in 1978. From 1978-2018 she worked as a book keeper at Milwaukee Plate Glass Co. From 2018-2021 she worked at Tudor Oaks.
Janet had a tremendous love for the outdoors. She was an avid horsewoman in her early days and passed this love of horses to her daughter, Jennifer. A stroll through her home shows the life-long history of the many horse shows she attended with Jennifer and the many horses she had owned over her lifetime. Janet loved her two dogs and took them everywhere with her. Janet was very creative. She had an enormous display of beautiful flowers throughout her meticulous yard. She made stained glass windows and many Christmas decorations. Above all, Janet loved her family. She loved playing with her great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to gather at St. Martin of Tours Church, 7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, on Saturday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.