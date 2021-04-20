WAUKESHA
Janet Marie Rick
April 15, 1947 - April 18, 2021
Janet Marie Rick of Waukesha passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021, at the age of 74. She was born on April 15, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Genevieve Hoeft. Janet was very family oriented. Her greatest joy in life was spending time making memories with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Janet will be forever loved and deeply missed by her daughter, Tammy Rick; grandchildren, Nicholas Zarcone, Amber Zarcone and Hailey Martin; great grandchildren, Izabella Curler, Teeghan Curler and Aevah Zarcone; and siblings, Helen Hogan, Thed Hoeft, Christine Ewers and Richard Hoeft.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Daniel L. Rick and Jeffrey S. Rick; sister, Carolyn Hadfield; brothers, Robert Hoeft and David Hoeft; and LeRoy Rick.
Visitation for Janet will be held on Thursday, April 22, from 11 a.m. until the memorial service at noon at the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. For virtual services, please see the Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/121280363291872.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Janet’s family.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.