NEW BERLIN
Janet Sindorf
Jan. 28, 1934 - Feb. 11, 2021
Janet Sindorf, 87, moved to her heavenly home Thursday, February 11, 2021. Born in Little Fork, Minnesota, on January 28, 1934, she was the only child of John and Erma (nee Skiff) Currie. She grew up in Milwaukee, where she met the love of her life, Thomas Sindorf. They would have celebrated 69 years of marriage this April. Together they had four children, Tom (Pam), Lynn (Steve), Leslie and Karen (Vern); eight grandchildren, Jamie (Jon), Kelly (Ken), Christie, Caitlin (Stuart), Emma (Ross), Stacey (Justin), Taylor (Brittany) and Jesse (Hannah); and 19 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
But most of all, Janet loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior, with all her heart. She was a prayer warrior, who found comfort in God’s word, loved a good sermon, and wholeheartedly believed in the supernatural power of God to change hearts and lives. Only Heaven knows the eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her own family and friends. She believed all you had to do was call on the name of Jesus and you would be saved, and now she will spend eternity in the sweet and glorious presence of the almighty God! We will miss her everyday.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Cross Roads and Badger Hospice for the love and care they gave to Janet, especially Jennifer, Cindy, Nicole, Chris, Sona and Erika.
Due to COVID, there will be no funeral at this time.
