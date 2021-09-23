WAUKESHA
Janice ‘Jan’ (Phillips) Hanold
May 2, 1953 - Sept. 20, 2021
Janice “Jan” (Phillips) Hanold, age 68, of Waukesha, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, September 20, 2021. Jan was born in Columbus, Ohio, on May 2, 1953, to Russell and Flora (Knebusch) Phillips. She married the love of her life, John Hanold, on June 10, 1972, in Delafield.
A graduate of Kettle Moraine High School, Jan was an excellent high school athlete, having held the school’s high jump record for many years. As a student at Carroll College, she competed in the high jump and was also an outstanding volleyball player. Jan was an exemplary student and found her true professional calling as an educator. She taught in the Kettle Moraine School District for over 30 years, first as a sixth-grade teacher at Kettle Moraine Middle School and later as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Cushing Elementary. Her dedication and commitment to her work impacted and changed innumerable lives. Jan’s hobbies included photography, for which she won many awards. She was also an excellent water skier, competing at a semi-pro level. Jan also loved to travel and spend time on the lake at the family cottage in Mercer. But above all else, Jan cherished her family. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who when asked, said her very greatest accomplishment in life was raising her two daughters.
Survivors include her husband of almost 50 years, John; her daughters, Alison Hanold and Stephanie (Jon) Anacker, both of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Jack, Nellie and Tyler; her sister Jeryl (Don) Phillips Kelley of Loon Lake, Wash.; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her mother-in-law, Nellie Hanold, and her parents, Russell and Flora Phillips.
A memorial visitation for Jan will be held on Sunday, October 3, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59).
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be directed to the family for creation of a scholarship in Jan’s honor.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Hanold family.
