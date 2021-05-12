WALES/SUN PRAIRIE
Janice Susan Brakken
May 17, 1947 - April 28, 2021
Jan Brakken, 73, longtime resident of Wales, died in her sleep early April 28, 2021, in Sun Prairie.
Jan was born in Augusta on May 17, 1947.
The daughter of dairy farmers in Bridge Creek, she attended university at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison to become a teacher. She went on to teach high school social studies in Two Harbors, Minn., on the north shore of Lake Superior, where she met and later married Earl Brakken. While teaching she took courses at UW-Superior to earn a master's degree in school administration. After Jan gave birth to her first son, Eric, the family moved to Wales, where she worked as an independent sales representative for several textbook and school supply companies while raising a family that included two more sons, Marc and Joel.
Jan was a strong proponent of public education, an avid skier and tennis player, and a lifelong supporter of the arts. She played the accordion and saxophone, and encouraged her sons' musical pursuits. She narrowly lost a bid for a state Legislature in 1982.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Susanna (Strauch) Bann.
She is survived by her brother Harold (Deborah) Bann of Chetek; sons Eric (Jesica Brakken Torres) Brakken of Windermere Fla., Marc (Sarah Wilcox) Brakken of Madison and Joel (Whitney) Brakken of Omaha, Neb.; and four grandchildren, Khepri, Evelyn, Luka, and Matteo.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, with funeral services at 2 p.m. and burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.