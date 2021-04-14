WAUKESHA
Jarlean Mildred Sklenar (nee Siebarth)
Feb. 17, 1925 - April 9, 2021
Jarlean Mildred Sklenar (nee Siebarth) peacefully passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, at the age of 96. She was born February 17, 1925, in Lake Mills, one of 11 children of Albert and Clara (nee Kraehnke) Siebarth. While being born in Lake Mills, Jarlean’s family moved to Monroe when she was 3 years old and that is where she grew up. She eventually made her way back to Wisconsin and settled in the Waukesha area.
Jarlean was a faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waukesha and a member of the OWLS at Grace. Jarlean loved, cared for, and got her most joy from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jarlean is survived by her children Michael (Lynn), Bill (Kathy), Linda, Sandra (John), Nancy, Patricia, and Donald (Peggy), 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Willam A. Sklenar Sr.; a son, James C. Sklenar; brothers Lester, Elmer, Ronnie, Donnie and Marvin; and sisters Florence, Lucille, Gloria, Eunice and Grace.
The visitation for Jarlean will be held on Thursday April 15, rom 5-7 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. On Friday, April 16, there will be a visitation held from 9:30 a.m. to the start of services at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, followed by a service.
Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151.
Memorials in her honor are appreciated to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
