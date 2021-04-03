PEKIN, ILL.
Jason Earhart
Aug. 27, 1979 — March 31, 2021
Jason Earhart, 41, of Pekin, Ill., and previously of Waukesha, passed away at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Unity Point Health – Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on August 27, 1979, in Pekin, to Michael Earhart and Deanna Schlottman. He married Theresa Oettle.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald Schlottman and Leland and Jeanie Earhart.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa of Pekin; one daughter, Alicia Earhart of Hartland; two step-daughters, Alexis and Maddy of Peoria; one step-son, Gage of Pekin; his mother, Deanna (Kevin) Scott of Pekin; his father, Mike Earhart of Tremont; two stepbrothers, Jon (Michele) Scott of Hartland and Jason (Tracy) Scott of Germantown; and his grandmother, Frances Schlottman of Pekin. He is also survived by his dearly loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason’s passions in life included music, cooking, hiking and of course his beloved Chicago Cubs. For Jason, nothing could beat a summer day outside grilling and listening to music or the Cubs game.
As an organ donor, Jason’s final act was the gift of life to others.
A private memorial service will be held at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, (309) 347-4157, is serving the family. To leave the family an online condolence visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.