OCONOMOWOC
Jason M. Hannon
Dec. 13, 1984 - Aug. 14, 2021
Jason M. Hannon, age 36, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born December 13, 1984, in Menomonee Falls, to Richard Hannon and Juli Natzke.
He lived in Oconomowoc from a young age, and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, ATVing and softball. He especially enjoyed spending time with his son.
Jason is survived by his son, Evan Gross; his loving mom, Juli Natzke; his devoted father, Richard (Nancy); his brothers, Cole and Casey; his grandparents, Gerald and Nancy Natzke, and Judith Hannon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael J. Hannon.
A Celebration of Jason's Life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12 pm at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service at noon.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.