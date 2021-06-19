WAUKESHA
Jay Leigh Wright
May 7, 1937 — June 11, 2021
Jay Leigh Wright passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the age of 84.
Beloved husband of the late Marianne (nee Weytens). Loving father of Michael (Kimberly) Wright, Brian (Jennifer) Wright, Connie (John) Coan, Theresa (John) Setter, Kathleen (Edward) Brown and his late infant daughter, Deborah Kay Wright. Proud grandpa of Brittany (Eric) Deterville, Brandyn Wright, Logan Wright, Sarah (Michael) Bailey, David Wright, Rebecca (Jack) Feely, Kevin Coan, Kyle Coan, John Setter Jr., Megan Setter, Andrew Setter and Jacob Brown. Proud great-grandpa of Elizabeth Jade Bailey, Madison Grace Deterville and Baby Boy Feely on the way. Dear brother of Jerry (Sharon) Wright; stepbrother to Mary Bousman and Carol Yule. Jay is also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Frances (nee Kozak) Wright; his in-laws, James and Edith (nee Madison) Weytens; and his sister Kay (the late Keith) Sprague.
Jay proudly served his country in the United States Army, Third Armored Division, 36th Armored Infantry Regiment from 1955-1958 at Fort Knox and Butzbach, West Germany. He was an SP4 serving as an armored personnel carrier vehicle mechanic. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and was a Rifle Marksman.
Upon return from military service, Jay met Marianne Weytens and they were married on December 13, 1958. He began his 41 years of work at Wisconsin Centrifugal as a Production Control Manager and retired in 1999.
Jay was an active member of the Waukesha Swim Club where all five of his children swam. Jay played softball in Waukesha for many years and afterwards began working as a softball umpire and volleyball referee.
In retirement Jay and Marianne had a passion for family genealogy. They took many trips around the country doing research and visiting cousins and distant relatives.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. until the funeral service at 6 p.m. Interment will be held on Wednesday, July 14, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, at 2 p.m. Please gather in the parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association would be appreciated at 16655 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-5490659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.