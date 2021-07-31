CLEARWATER, FLA.
Jay R. Hess
Feb. 13, 1965 — Jan. 16, 2021
Jay R. Hess, 55, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on January 16, 2021. He was born on February 13, 1965, to John Hess Jr. and Mary Kay (Borseth) Hess in Viroqua. Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Kay) Hess; brother, Jordan Hess; and other extended family and friends. Jay is survived by his daughter, Teala Hess; ex-wife, Jamie Hess; father, John Hess Jr.; sister, Kim Larson (Eric); sister Kelly Manders; sister Jamie Snyder (Roger); sister-in law, Jenny Hess; many nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
We will all miss his infectious laugh and his love of life.
The family would like to invite all who knew and loved Jay to a celebration of life held in Jay’s honor on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Muskego Park (Pavilion #2) S83-W20370, Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150. Parking: $6/car.