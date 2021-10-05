WAUKESHA
Jean A. Lewinski (nee Lownik)
Aug. 28, 1936 - Sept. 30, 2021
Jean A. Lewinski (nee Lownik) of Waukesha passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age of 85. Jean was born on August 28, 1936, the daughter of Frank and Adeline Lownik.
On March 2, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ervin, and together, they raised seven children. Jean lived her life as a devoted mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean will be deeply missed by her children, Judy (Bruce) Abad, Rose (Dennis) Hohnstein, Michael (Chris), Frank (Jane), Leonard (Janet), Richard (Shelly) and Robert (Tracy); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary (the late Chet) Worzala. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin; and three siblings and their spouses.
The visitation for Jean will be held on Thursday, October 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of the 12 p.m. noon funeral services at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.