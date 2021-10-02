WAUKESHA
Jean A. Lewinski (nee Lownik)
Jean A. Lewinski (nee Lownik) of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age of 85. The visitation for Jean will be held on Thursday, October 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of the 12 p.m. funeral services at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. For the full obituary, please see Tuesday’s Freeman. Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning
Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneral-Home.com.