WAUKESHA
Jean Ann ‘Meme’ Banasiak (nee Hersman)
July 2, 1946 - July 16, 2021
Jean Ann “Meme” Banasiak (nee Hersman) of Waukesha died peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 2, 1946, in Hopkins, Minn., to John and Helen (Nee Miller) Hersman.
Jean was a 1968 graduate of Marquette University. On September 21, 1968, she married Michael Banasiak. She was employed at St. Joseph Hospital as a medical technologist from 1972-76. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church, often volunteering at church and St. Willliam Catholic Grade School. Jean enjoyed her time as a volunteer for Catholic Memorial High School Auction.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 52 years, Michael Banasiak of Waukesha, and their two children, Jamie Banasiak of Los Angeles, Calif., and Katie (Joe Toomey) Backhaus of Pulaski, and her dear grandchildren Eli, Cameron and Clara. She is further survived by her brothers, John (Shelly) Hersman of Seattle; Bob (Vicki) Hersman of Hopkins, Minn.; Tom (Ann) Hersman of Minnetonka, Minn.; Jerry (Beth) Hersman of Eagan, Minn., and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, from 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 12 p.m. (noon). Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha. Memorials in Jean’s name are appreciated to pancan.org.
Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an online tribute message.