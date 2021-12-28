WAUKESHA
Jean M. Hoggatt
Dec. 9, 1932 - Dec. 22, 2021
Jean M. Hoggatt of Waukesha, formerly of Sheboygan, died on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born in Kitzville, Minnesota, on December 9, 1932, the daughter of Tony and Anica Tomasetti.
On June 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Gerry” Hoggatt, and together they resided in Sheboygan for over 46 years. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2011, after 52 years of marriage.
While in Sheboygan, Jean became a devoted follower of Jesus and was an active member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Once her children were in school full-time, she began working at Mead Public Library Ñ a career that spanned 35 years. Along with her husband, Gerry, she enjoyed walking (logging thousands of miles through the streets and parks of Sheboygan), dancing, attending live musical and theatrical performances, and traveling. She also loved to read, not only for herself, but also to her children and grandchildren and, after retirement, to children in schools where she volunteered. Jean was a woman of great character and values. She was honest, hardworking, committed, sweet, kind and humble. She was deeply committed to her immediate and extended family and went to great lengths to stay connected with them. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Scott (Judy) Hoggatt of Pewaukee and Ross (Jennifer) Hoggatt of Waukesha, and her grandchildren Joanna (Daniel) Dorbin, Gabriella Hoggatt, Michael Hoggatt, Joshua Hoggatt, Luke (Sarah) Hoggatt, Matthew Hoggatt, Danica Hoggatt and Sophia Hoggatt. She is further survived by her sister Marge Zobel of Rochester, Minn.; her sister-in-law Gail Hoggatt of Euless, Texas; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Gerry, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ann Roberts, Tony Pogerels, Bertha Mittermann and Joseph, Robert, and Walter Tomasetti.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, from 10:30 a.m. until the 12 p.m. (noon) memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.