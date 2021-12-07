Jean Marie (Schneider) Fahl
Jean Marie (Schneider) Fahl, age 71, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born on May 10, 1950, in Milwaukee to Robert and Evelyn (Otterstrom) Schneider. She married the love of her life, Thomas Fahl, on June 10, 1972, in Milwaukee.
Jean’s greatest legacy is the deep love and dedication shared by her family. Jean would do anything for her 4 children, and for their spouses who she loved like her own. Jean’s 10 grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. She cherished every moment spent with them and was always sure to have ready a hug, a laugh, an encouraging word and always a kiss for their hearts.
Surviving Jean are her loving husband of 49 years, Tom; her children, Sarah (Rob) Noerenberg, Aaron (Kadie) Fahl, Adam (Alison) Fahl and Jordan (Shea) Fahl; her grandchildren, Grace, Lauren, Avery and Aaron Noerenberg, Violet, Ryan, Henry, Norah, Lila and Amelia Fahl; her mother, Evelyn Schneider; her 2 sisters and 4 brothers, other family and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her father, Robert, and her brother, Donald.
Memorial services for Jean will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 470 North Oak Crest Drive, Wales, WI, with Pastor Aaron Boerst officiating. Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the services at the church.
In lieu of other forms of sympathy, memorial contributions can be directed to the church.
