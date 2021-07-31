WAUKESHA
Jean Z. Callow (nee Zilavy)
Aug. 19, 1926 — July 13, 2021
The moon and stars all flickered a little bit just after midnight Tuesday, July 13, 2021, when Jean Callow’s soul slipped into the peace and comfort of eternity.
Jean was the daughter of John and Mary (nee Puskash) Zilavy. She was born on August 19, 1926, in Milwaukee, where her father, who spent his career as a member the Milwaukee Police Department, became the captain of detectives. Jean enjoyed growing up there and remained lifelong friends with many of her classmates. She was blessed with extraordinary physical beauty and athletic ability. When she was in middle school, she was chosen to be the model for a full-size bronze statue of a typical junior high school girl that was part of a WPA artist program. Her statue, along with one made of a boy in her class, remains in the lobby of the French Immersion School, formerly Stueben Middle School.
Jean began college at Marquette University but transferred to MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, where she completed her studies and received a B.A. degree. In the late 1940s while doing volunteer work at the Red Cross in Waukesha, she met a former Marine lieutenant named Bill Callow, who pursued her relentlessly until she finally agreed to marry him.
After marrying on April 15, 1950, they lived in Waukesha, where Bill was raised and practiced law. Jean was a devoted wife and mother who raised the couple’s three children, managed the household and still found time to do volunteer work in the community where she was active in her church, in the Waukesha Service Club (serving a term as president) and as a member of the Ideal Club.
Throughout her life, Jean enjoyed playing tennis and played the game regularly, and very well, until shortly after she turned 80.
Jean’s hard work on all of Bill’s judicial campaigns helped ensure his consistent success in being elected as a judge of the trial court in Waukesha and eventually to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. When Jean and Bill moved to Madison in 1977, Jean made many new and lasting friends there as well.
Jean loved to travel. After Bill became one of Wisconsin’s commissioners on the national Uniform Law Commission, for nearly 40 years Jean and Bill looked forward to attending the annual week-long ULC conferences that were held at different locations throughout the country. Many of their closest friendships were with other ULC commissioners and their spouses.
Jean loved big band music and loved to dance. She had a special fondness for the music of Tony Bennett, who was born 16 days before she was. His singing brought her a special peace and comfort during the last days of her life. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.
When Bill retired, they spent their winters on Marco Island in a condo overlooking the inland waterway. There, she was an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, played tennis several times a week and enjoyed spending time with their friends and being members of the Marco Island Yacht Club.
The woods and lakes of northern Wisconsin was the place on Earth she enjoyed the most. They spent their summers in the Minocqua area.
Throughout her life Jean was always kind, gentle, tolerant and forgiving. She was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jean will be missed by her children Grant (Carol) Callow, Chris (Rick Vasquez) Callow and Katie (Dan) Wilkie; grandchildren Michael (Ashley Mikec) Deluca and Ellie Wilkie; great-grandchildren Olivia Deluca and Peyton Deluca; and all her grand-dogs. She will also be missed by her two brothers, Tom (Karen) Zilavy and Jack (Barbara) Zilavy, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is survived by her special friend and beloved companion Mike Grezkowiak, whose friendship and companionship brought her so much happiness in recent years.
The family also offers its heartfelt thanks to her friend and caregiver Lonnie Heaton, who cared for and looked after her at Lake Terrace Apartments and Shorehaven; and for all those who provided the gentle care at Angels-Grace Hospice.
A private Celebration of Jean’s Life for her friends who are residents of Lake Terrace Apartments and Shorehaven will be held on Monday, August 2, from 3-4:30 p.m. at Rosenkrantz Pub at Lake Terrace Apartments.
A Celebration of Life for Jean will be held on August 3, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, at 3 p.m. followed by a Time of Sharing at 4:30 p.m. Attendance is open to all who knew and loved Jean.
The family requests that memorials be made to Angels-Grace Hospice.
