WEST FORK, ARK.
Jeanette B. Coroleuski
July 16, 1931 - Aug. 28, 2021
Jeanette B. Coroleuski, “Jean,” 90, passed away at her home in West Fork, Arkansas on August 28, 2021.
She was born on July 16, 1931 in Ironwood, Michigan, to Joseph Soltis and Impy (Lahti) Soltis. She graduated high school June 1949 and married George Coroleuski on June 10, 1950. She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, George; and brother Dennis. She is survived by brother Joseph “Butch” Soltis, sister Annette (Soltis) Porter, children Kathleen (Keith) Peterson, Cindi Brown, Gregg (Linda) Coroleuski, Paul Coroleuski; seven grandkids, and 10 great-grandkids.
Jean was a wife, mother, and homemaker. She liked baking, quilting, reading, and was active with her church, Our Lady of The Ozarks. She had been employed first at Milwaukee Cheese, and later at Godfrey Foods/Sentry for 15 years before retirement.
George and Jean lived in Pewaukee until retirement to Florida in 2001. George passed in 2012 and Jean moved to West Fork, Arkansas, in 2015 to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. She had only been in West Fork for six years, but had made many friends through her church, quilt club and senior center. She was independent up until the end.
Help us celebrate her life on Sept. 20 at Queen of Apostles Church, N35-W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee. Visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m., then to Wisconsin Memorial Park 12:30 p.m. to be reunited with George.