DOUSMAN
Jeanette G. Collins
Dec. 24, 1926 - Aug. 15, 2021
Jeanette G. Collins, 94, of Dousman, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Jeanette was born on December 24, 1926, in Milwaukee. She married Ernest Collins on January 21, 1948, and the Lord blessed Jeanette and Ernest with four loving daughters, Benita, Yvonne, Victoria, and Penny. Jeanette worked as a health aid, as an in-home caregiver and also for Shorehaven Senior Living for many years and she enjoyed her work very much. She truly cared for other people and a career helping others came naturally to her. Jeanette was outgoing and feisty; she did not hesitate to speak her mind. She was also very independent. She did her own canning, churned her own butter and made delicious homemade bread. Jeanette was very involved in her church and her faith was a very important part of her life. She was a long-time member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Oconomowoc. For leisure, she enjoyed traveling with her sister, Dolores all across the United States. Jeanette and Dolores also enjoyed going to the casino every once in a while. Jeanette was dearly loved and she will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by: her four daughters, Benita Collins of Waukesha, Yvonne Mair of Black River Falls, Victoria (Jim) Howes of Jefferson, and Penny Collins of Prescott, Ariz.; her grandson, Jeb (Rita) Verhalen of Helenville; her great-grandson, Nick Camp of Burlington; and her great-great grandson, Quintin Camp of Burlington. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest, and her sister, Dolores Graf.
Memorials in Jeanette’s honor may be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 36821 Sunset Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. The Rev. Leanne Rose will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Jeanette will be laid to rest next to her husband in Melendy’s Prairie Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.