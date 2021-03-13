WAUKESHA
Jeanne P. Meidenbauer (nee Cullen)
Jeanne P. Meidenbauer (nee Cullen) of Waukesha passed away peacefully at age 64 after a valiant fourmonth battle with glioblastoma, surrounded by her family at AngelsGrace Hospice on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Loving wife of Ron for 40 years. Cherished mother of Jacob (fiancee Karie) and William. Beloved daughter of Elaine and the late William Cullen. Dear sister of Kathy (Mike) Egan, Colleen Cullen, Patti Cullen, Kris (Bill) Hernandez and Rick Cullen (fiancé Andrea). She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jeanne was the director of product management at Fiserv, where she worked for over 20 years. She was a member of St. William Parish in Waukesha. Jeanne loved the outdoors and spending time with her family and dogs, Izzy and Bella.
Jeanne’s family would like to extend a special thanks to her Fiserv “work family,” loved one Lexi Thiel, and the medical staff of Angels-Grace Hospice for their unwavering support, loving care and compassion.
To honor Jeanne and her love for life, hug your loved ones and tell them how you feel about them. Seek joy in all things big and small. Try always to spread laughter and good cheer, and don’t be ashamed if you spill a bit of wine. Make time for family, friends and hobbies that bring you happiness — like shopping and wine. And always smile large.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., and streamed at tinyurl.com/3bk5fxdp. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice Center or to the American Cancer Society.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-9100 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.