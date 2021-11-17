HARTLAND
Jeannette Ford
Jeannette Ford (nee Mueller) of Hartland passed away November 15, 2021, at the age of 84. Jeannette is lovingly survived by her husband of 63 years, Rex Ford.
She was the loving mom of Randy (Late DeAnn) Ford, Debby Ford and Robby (Amber) Ford; beloved sister of Doreen McGuire and James Mueller.
Jeannette was loved and will be remembered by 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Jeannette’s family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 21, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hartland Women’s Club.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.