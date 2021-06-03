IXONIA
Jeannine A. Spoerl
Aug. 4, 1942 - May 26, 2021
Jeannine A. Spoerl of Ixonia, age 78, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 4, 1942, to Stanley and Lorraine (Pfeil) Stas in Milwaukee.
Jeanie was united in marriage to her husband, Bob, in 1962.
She is survived by her husband and children, Steven (Teri) and Tod (Carl) of Copenhagen, Denmark; her brothers, William (Pamela) Stas and Larry (Bonnie) Stas; sister-in-law, Kathy (Lavern) Kozic Smith; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon Stas; and sister-in-law, Shirley (Paul) Schmitz.
Jeanie loved her family and friends, gardening, horses, her cabin in the Black Hills, South Dakota, and trips to the Southwest.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.