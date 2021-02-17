WAUKESHA
Jeannine M. Prager (nee Roder)
June 24, 1929 - Feb. 9, 2021
Jeannine M. Prager (nee Roder) of Waukesha passed away on February 9, 2021, at the age of 91 years. She was born in Neillsville on June 24, 1929, a daughter of John and Nellie Roder (nee Bryan).
Jeannine graduated from Waukesha High School in 1947. She married Robert R. Prager in 1950. Robert left from 1950-1952 to go serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. During this time, Jeannine worked at Waukesha County Title and Abstract Co. While her children were growing up, she taught Sunday school and was a 4-H leader of arts and crafts and sewing for many years. A highlight of 4-H was being a delegate with twin sister, Janett, at the National 4-H leaders forum in Washington, D.C., in 1971. After her children were older, she enjoyed working part time at the Waukesha Public Library for 18 years. Jeannine was a long time member of the Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ, Waukesha. May you always remember Jeannine when you read Ephesians 4:32, “Be ye kind, one to another,” her favorite scripture verse.
Jeannine will be dearly missed by her children, Mary Ann (Jim) Burrie, Robert J. (Marie) Prager, Margaret Prager and Susan (Terry) Scholl; grandchildren, Kristen, Robert E., Peter (Melissa), Sarah (Beethoven), Scot (Jennifer), Daniel (Rebekah), Timothy, Paul and Kristin; great-grandchildren, Lindsay (Chris), Paige, Brianna, Hailey, Grace, Malachi (Alexandra), Matthias (Sabrina), Isaiah, Moriah, Dalaiah, Juliah, Emberly, Brent, Brynley, Adrianna, Jayla, Aryah and Nylah; siblings, Ruth Ann (Gary) Timperley and John (Shirley) Roder; sisters-in-law, Rita Hendrickson, Marimae Roder, Jackie Roder and Ruth Rogers; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Prager and Martin Maier. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Janett, Patricia, Wendell, Walter and Roger.
A private celebration of Jeannine’s life will be held. Burial will take place at a later date at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Pewaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.