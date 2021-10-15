TOWN OF OTTAWA
Jeffery A. Arnson
Jeffery A. Arnson died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on October 12, 2021, at the age of 66.
He was the beloved husband of Jill C. Vento for 43 years, and dear father of Ariel, Kiera and Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Gloria Arnson. Jeffery will be remembered by other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral service celebrated at 7 p.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.