WATERTOWN
Jeffrey C. Katzner
Oct. 12, 1958 - June 30, 2021
Jeffrey C. Katzner, 62, of Watertown, formerly of Waukesha, was taken home by our Lord in Heaven on June 30, 2021. Jeff was born October 12, 1958, in Waukesha, to Glenn and Mary (Pfeffer) Katzner.
Jeff was such a hard worker and took pride in all that he did. There was not a small engine repair that Jeff could not make and make it run like new again. Jeff truly enjoyed working in his gardens and was an avid model train enthusiast.
Jeff was devoted to his family and had such an adoration for his granddaughter Caitlyn and so loved his dog, Sarah Jean.
Jeff will be tremendously missed by his son, Michael (Christine) Katzner, and granddaughter Caitlyn Katzner of Waukesha; his mother, Mary (Pfeffer) Katzner of Watertown; his sister, Jenifer Katzner of Waukesha; his niece, Jaclyn (Aaron) Luecht; and great-nieces Adalyne and Penelope Luecht of St. Robert, Mo.; his beloved dog Sarah Jean; and many dear relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Katzner, and wife, Lorie Katzner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant something that will continue to live on in his memory.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 9, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha. A visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday until the time of service. Interment will be after the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia.