NEW BERLIN
Jeffrey J. ‘JJ’ Schielke
Oct. 7, 1962 - Jan. 28, 2021
Jeffrey J. “JJ” Schielke of New Berlin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the age of 58 years. Beloved son of Joy and the late Walter. Dear brother of Gordon. Longtime boyfriend of Sue. Jeff will be missed by other family, friends and customers. JJ was co-owner of JJ’s Performance Center and JJ’s Truck Center.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 8, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
