FALL CREEK
Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Hinrichs
June 25, 1970 - Dec. 23, 2021
Jeffrey “Jeff” Hinrichs, 51, of Fall Creek, formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Jeff was born June 25, 1970, to Bruce and Cindy Hinrichs.
Jeff was an over-the-road truck driver for most of his life. He loved the freedom of the road. He was a member of the Saints motorcycle club and cherished every moment he could be out riding his Harley with his club brothers. SFFS. He also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, wrenching on anything with wheels, and off-roading. He was a huge lover of all animals and would do anything for them.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Johna; his step-son, Josh Burgireno; mother, Cindy Jaeschke; step-father, Carl Jaeschke; bother, Mike (Jennifer) Hinrichs; parents-in-law, John and Cheryl Burgireno; brother in-law, Joe (Kavita) Burgireno; his Uncle Bill (Tonja) Metnik; and all his cousins, nieces and nephews. Also, the many, many friends that he made along the way!
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and his beloved dog, Zip.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Waukesha, in the spring of 2022.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Waukesha, in the spring of 2022.