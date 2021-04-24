WAUKESHA
Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ J. Youniss
March 18, 1966 — April 19, 2021
Jeffrey “Jeff” J. Youniss of Waukesha, formerly of Green Bay, died on Monday, April 19, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer at the age of 55. He was born in Green Bay on March 18, 1966, the son of Donald and Jeannine (nee Maedke) Youniss. Jeff was an allaround athlete at Premontre High School in Green Bay, excelling in football, basketball and track, and graduated in 1984. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was currently employed by Landmark Credit Union.
Jeff loved being outdoors, whether it be hiking, boating, biking, perch fishing, doing yardwork or spending time at the family cottage in Door County. He enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers and looked forward to March Madness.
He married Penny Backus (nee Pender) on August 12, 2006, and he took on the role of being a dad with open arms. He will be deeply missed by his wife, and their children, Nicole Backus, Matt Backus and Lisa Backus; his baby granddaughter Willow Russell; his parents, Donald and Jeannine Youniss; his sisters and brother, Lynn Dowgwillo, Stephen Youniss and Ellen Youniss (Raul Ross Pineda); his mother-in-law Fay Pender; brother-in-law Patrick (Becky) Pender along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Youniss, brother-in-law Mike Dowgwillo and father-in-law Thomas Pender.
Jeffrey was a strong man with a generous heart, always willing to help friends and family with whatever was needed. He was an amazing husband and father, never missing a single activity or event for his children. He would have been an incredible grandfather to his new granddaughter Willow, guiding her as she grew up and teaching her to love the water as much as he did.
Natural burial was held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 3, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 10 a.m. until the memorial Mass at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeff’s name are appreciated to the family or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.