Jeffrey John Kusch
May 15, 1982 - April 30, 2021
Jeffrey John Kusch passed away unexpectedly at the age of 38 on Friday, April 30, 2021. Jeff was born May 15, 1982, to Mike and Debbie Kusch. He grew up in Hartland, and graduated from Arrowhead High School in 2000.
Jeff was a devoted family man. He worked with Mike and Debbie for over 18 years at Hartland Service and was their fourth generation.
Jeff is loved, missed and survived by his parents, Mike and Debbie Kusch; sister Becky (Anthony) Christian; and his nieces Gemma and Gia. He is also survived by his many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his many dear friends.
Jeff, our hearts are broken, and we will be forever changed. You left us too soon. We will cherish our memories and the love you gave us, until we meet again. May God give you peace and happiness. Love you forever.
A memorial service will be held at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, with Pastor Andrew Fix officiating. Gathering from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.