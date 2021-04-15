Jeffrey L. Toth
April 14, 1948 - April 11, 2021
Jeffrey L. Toth, age 72, passed away April 11, 2021.
Jeffrey was the beloved husband of the late Sue (Mallow) Toth. He was the dear father of Robert (Peggy) Toth and Kerry Toth and the grandfather of J.J. and Lindsay. Jeffrey was the brother-in-law of Robert (Kerry) Mallow and Debra Morris. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Jeffrey loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Valley Rod & Gun Club. Jeff owned North Hills Barber Shop and after barbering, he had a life-long career in insurance sales.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 9-11 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.