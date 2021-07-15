NASHOTAH

Jeffrey P. Bruder
Jeffrey P. Bruder of Nashotah was born to eternal life on June 28, 2020, at age 73. He is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his sons Matthew and Christopher (Ashley); and daughter Kaitlin Bruder. Further survived by a brother, David (Cristina); sister, Patricia Neu; brother-in-law David (Annette) Kiel; and many friends. Jeff ran the Red Lion Tavern on Okauchee Lake and was vice president of Omega Technical Services.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, at the American Legion Hall in Okauchee from 2-5 p.m.

Donations can be made to Disabled Vets of America.

