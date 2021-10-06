Jeffrey R. Narlow
Jeffrey R. Narlow went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 65. The son of Robert and Jeanette (nee Gaulke) Narlow, Jeffrey was born on January 12, 1956, in Milwaukee.
He graduated from Waukesha High School and from Waukesha County Technical College. On June 23, 1984, Jeffrey married the love of his life, Karen Kagel. Jeffrey worked at the Waukesha County Highway Department for over 30 years, and after retiring he worked part time at Dousman Utilities. Jeffrey was deeply devoted to and loved beyond measure his wife, children, family and friends.
Jeffrey will be truly missed by his wife, Karen; children, daughter Jessica (Steven) Palmersheim, and son Joshua Narlow; by his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Lynn Narlow; sister, Marcia Brown; half-brother, Kenneth (Bonnie) Narlow; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Susie Kagel; and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeanette Narlow; in-laws Jerome and Judith Kagel; brother-in-law Todd Brown; and beloved grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 10, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072. The visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the start of services at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated.
