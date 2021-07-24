Jeffrey S. ‘Jeff’ Kline
July 1, 1963 — July 21, 2021
Jeffrey Scott Kline was born in Waukesha on July 1, 1963, the son of Gary and Judy Kline, and passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2021, at the age of 58 years. Jeff was a loving father, son and uncle and was also a dedicated electrician and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Jeff is survived by his daughter Amanda Kline and by parents Gary and Judy Kline. He is further survived by nieces Casey (Coty) Brouchoud, Codi (Jesse) Kline and Raegan Kline, and great-niece Theia. He was the loving “grandpa” of Duke. Jeff is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Karrie Kline.
Visitation for Jeff will be held on Friday, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a funeral service at 7 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.