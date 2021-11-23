OCONOMOWOC LAKE
Jeffrey S. ‘JR’ Rummel
October 31, 1957 - Nov. 13, 2021
Jeffrey S. “JR” Rummel, age 64, died at his home in the Village of Oconomowoc Lake with his dog Buddy at his side on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was born on October 31, 1957, to Harry and Loretta (Katerski) Rummel in Milwaukee.
Jeff is survived by daughter, Grace “Gracie” Lindemann; his siblings, Lois Rummel, Robert Rummel, Sharon (Tom) Genetti and Kristi (Craig) King; and his nieces and nephews, Michael Cronce, Sherry Cronce, Joey, Alex, Kristi and Jacqueline Genetti.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
After graduating from Milton College, Jeff was hired by Evinrude Motors as a salesman to cover the state of Alabama. He then moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and was a real estate salesman for 10 years at Amelia Island. Later in life Jeff moved back to his hometown and was a residential contractor. His kindness, big heart and cheerfulness drew others to him. Jeff’s hobbies were spending time on Oconomowoc Lake, golfing, working in his yard, and riding his Harley with friends.
A celebration of JR’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Jeff’s name may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Attn: Linda Piramani, 520 Eighth Ave., Floor 7, New York, NY 10018-4195, or www.aspca.org.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.