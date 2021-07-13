DOUSMAN
Jerald ‘Jerry’ T. Schlais
Dec. 19, 1942 - July 11, 2021
Jerald “Jerry” T. Schlais of Dousman died peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 78. He was born in Norway, Michigan, on December 19, 1942, the son of Clarence and Eunice (nee Goettler) Schlais.
On August 28, 1965, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Rose, and together they attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Prairie. Jerry was an educator for the Waukesha School District for 33 years, first working as a teacher for five years and then as a guidance counselor for Waukesha South High School for 28 years. He also enjoyed teaching driver’s education. Jerry was an avid bridge player, loved to travel, especially to Disney World and was a WWII enthusiast. Jerry also loved driving all tractors since he was a young boy. He was a lifelong Packer fan and loved sporting his green and gold wherever he traveled. His favorite thing was when he traveled, and people came up to him to share their love for HIS beloved team. He made sure his family was always his number one priority and he will always be remembered as a loving husband, dad, papa, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of almost 56 years, Bonnie, and their daughters Jennifer (Don) Cofta of Brown Deer and Aimee (Rodney) Schmidt of Waukesha; and his three granddaughters, Tallis, Kamber and Siree Cofta. He is further survived by his sister Corrine Shields of Pembine; brothers, Lee (Geralyn) Schlais of Pembine and Jim (Jean) Schlais of Freedom; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Friday, July 16, from 3 p.m. until the 6:30 p.m. funeral service. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at Salem Cemetery in Wales. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Jerald T. Schlais to The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.