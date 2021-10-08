WAUKESHA
Jerome G. Bazile
Jerome G. Bazile, 76, of Waukesha is at peaceful rest after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Paisar) for 57 beautiful years. Loving father of Brian (Jill) of Pewaukee and Joelle (Paul) Amberg of Hubertus. Jerome was the proud PaPa of Jared, Mariah, Kenzie and Lexie. He is further survived by his dear sister Jean Olejnik of Berlin, and many other relatives and friends.
Jerome grew up in Marion and graduated from Marion High School. Shortly after marrying his high school sweetheart, he moved to Waukesha to start a family and begin a deeply satisfying 45-year career at Wisconsin Centrifugal (presently Metal Tek). Jerome loved traveling, particularly trips “up north” and family cruises. He also adored cheering on the Packers and the Brewers.
A visitation will be held for Jerome at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Monday, October 11, at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to St. William Catholic Church or to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
Jerome’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Arbor View Assisted Living and Allay Home & Hospice for the care, patience and dedication they provided.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609 or visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.