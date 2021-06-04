WAUKESHA
Jerome ‘Jerry’ T. Schrantz
Jerome “Jerry” T. Schrantz of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 75.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, from 3 p.m. until the 5:30 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A continued celebration of Jerry’s life with food and fellowship will follow the service and be announced. Private interment will be at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee.
Please see Tuesday’s edition for the complete obituary.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.