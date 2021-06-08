WAUKESHA
Jerome ‘Jerry’ T. Schrantz
Aug. 1, 1945 - June 1, 2021
Jerome “Jerry” T. Schrantz of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 75. He was born in Elk Mound on August 1, 1945, the son of Tillman “Tim” and Stella (nee Maves) Schrantz.
On June 24, 1972, he married Judith “Judy” Hillestad. Jerry was proud to have worked for Pabst Brewery for many years, a job he absolutely loved and enjoyed talking about. He took great pride in coaching his son and daughter’s sporting events as they grew up. Jerry cherished the time he was with his grandchildren, and he found enjoyment in playing board games with them. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
He will be forever missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy of Waukesha, and their children, Jonathan (Tracy) Schrantz of Waukesha and Julie (Ben) Hartley of Waukesha. He was the proud grandfather of Emma, Tyler, and Caleb Hartley and Amber Schrantz. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their care and kindness in Jerry’s final days.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, from 3 p.m. until the 5:30 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A continued celebration of Jerry’s life with food and fellowship will follow the service and be announced at the service. Private interment will be at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee.
Memorials are appreciated to the family to be used for his grandchildren’s college education.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.