Jesse G. ‘Chui’ Medina
Jesse G. “Chui” Medina of Waukesha passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021, at the age of 76.
Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy (Cotton) Medina. He was the greatest dad to Lisa Medina, Jesse C. Medina and Jamie (Jeni) Medina; a loving grandpa to Erica (Laine), Jayden, Briana, Morgan, Makenna, Niko, Izzy and Ryann; and also the loving great-grandpa to Lukas, who called him “Grandpa Chui.” He is also survived by his loving mother, Natalia (Garcia) Medina; his dear brother Jose M. (Bonnie) Medina; loving brothers-in-law Joe (Vicki) Cotton and Mike Cotton; and loving sisters-in-law Karen (Butch) Jones, Stef Alvarez and Donna Moede. He is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and so many friends.
He worked at Navistar of Waukesha for 33 years, retiring from there at the young age of 47. He then worked at Waukesha Transit for another 12 years. During this time (20 years), Jesse also owned and operated an office cleaning company for multiple buildings throughout Waukesha. His work ethic from a young boy to his final days was second to none.
In his free time, Jesse was an avid hunter for the majority of his life with his dear friends Jerry Durham, Kenny Durham and Joe Hibbard. He loved to share his hunting stories that spanned over six decades. He also enjoyed canning his hot sauce to share with friends and family, gardening and landscaping, going to the casino, and his weekly lottery and scratch-off tickets.
Over everything else, Jesse’s true passion in life was his family. He truly loved spending time with all of his family members. He loved them wholeheartedly, always putting them first, and well before himself. He was simply the greatest husband, father, relative and friend anyone could wish for.
Jesse was preceded in death by his loving father, Jose Medina, and loving brother Juan Carlos Medina.
Church and Chapel of Waukesha is serving the family with a private service only. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.churchandchapel.com.