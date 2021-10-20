WHITEWATER
Jim McVeigh
March 13, 1929 - Oct. 16, 2021
James Roland "Jim" McVeigh, 92, of Whitewater, passed away on October 16, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Jim was born on March 13, 1929, to the late John and Anna Frances (O’Bryan) McVeigh in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from East Troy High School in 1947. On April 15, 1950, Jim married Joan Smart at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle. Jim and Joan raised their seven children in Eagle before moving to Palmyra, where they lived for 44 years. He worked at Waukesha Motors as a machinist for 29 years until retirement.
Jim’s enjoyments included RV camping, golfing and hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, his model railroading hobby and was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. Jim was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater. Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Deborah) McVeigh of Denver, Colo., Thomas (Patricia Scott) McVeigh of Smithville, Mo., James (Linda) McVeigh of Palmyra, Timothy McVeigh of Palmyra, Margaret (David) Fargo of La Crosse, Daniel McVeigh of Janesville and Richard McVeigh of Fort Atkinson; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Mary Ellen McVeigh.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan; three brothers, Jack McVeigh, William McVeigh and Robert McVeigh; and two sisters, Margaret Masi and Anna Maude Reek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190, or may be attended virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5331452566. Burial will follow at the Oak Knoll Cemetery, Eagle. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, October 26, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice, Jefferson.
Nitardy Funeral Home, 920-563-5898, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.