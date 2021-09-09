FERRYVILLE
Joan E. Chasteen
May 18, 1939 - Sept. 1, 2021
Joan E. Chasteen, age 82, of Ferryville, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 18, 1939, in La Porte, Ind., the daughter of Lawson and Dorothy (Kazmucha) Bell.
Joan attended and graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1957. She married Walter Chasteen on November 30, 1957, in Okauchee. Joan worked as a nurse’s aide for numerous years. She loved knitting, crocheting, reading and watching the boats go by on the Mississippi River. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter; her son, Michael (Vicky) Chasteen; her daughter, Sally (William) Gurske; five grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Frances and Anne.
According to Joan’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.